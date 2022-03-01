SSSS.Gridman Princess & Samurai Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga's 3rd volume ships in May

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Kei Toru 's SSSS.Gridman Princess & Samurai ( SSSS.Gridman Hime to Samurai ) manga on Saturday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in May.

The manga is a spinoff of Studio Trigger 's SSSS.GRIDMAN anime, and centers on Samurai Caliber, and a girl named Hime Kuzuki, who has been entrusted with Caliber's fifth sword.

Toru launched the manga in October 2019.

Toru previously drew the Akame ga KILL! ZERO prequel manga of Takahiro 's Akame ga KILL! manga. Toru launched the prequel manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in October 2013 and ended it in January 2019. Square Enix published the 10th and final volume of the manga in April 2019. Yen Press released the prequel manga in North America, and it published the 10th volume in print in October 2019.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for spring 2020 but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger are planning a new anime film project in the "Gridman Universe."