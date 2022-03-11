Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 Previews Part II in Trailer

2nd film in 3-part series opens in Japan on April 1

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , began streaming a trailer for the second part of the anime's third season on Friday.

The site also revealed that Yūsaku Yara is joining the cast as Anton Fellner von Shaft.

The season will debut as features in theaters (similar to previous seasons) under the title Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu (Clash). The first feature opened on March 4, and the second and third features will open on April 1 and May 13, respectively. The third season will then run on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

Hiroyuki Sawano scored and arranged the season's theme song, "dust," which is also the professional debut of YouTube cover song artist SennaRin . The artist cAnON wrote the lyrics.

Game developer Aiming is making Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga (Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Saga), a new smartphone strategy game based on the anime.

