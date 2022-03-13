Chiikawa Anime Reveals 6 New Cast Members

The staff for the anime of Nagano 's Chiikawa manga revealed more cast members and a new visual for the anime on Monday.

The new cast members include:

Yuka Iguchi as Momonga, who always has a cute face

as Momonga, who always has a cute face Tomokazu Sugita as Pochette no Yoroi-san, who loves cute things

as Pochette no Yoroi-san, who loves cute things Hiroki Touchi as Rōdō no Yoroi-san, who does receptionist work

as Rōdō no Yoroi-san, who does receptionist work Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ramen no Yoroi-san, who runs the Rō ramen shop

as Ramen no Yoroi-san, who runs the Rō ramen shop Yūma Uchida as Rakko, someone that Chiikawa and friends admire

as Rakko, someone that Chiikawa and friends admire Takayuki Asai as Kuri-Manjū, who takes care of cuisine

The anime will premiere on April 4 within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi . It will air every weekday at 5:58 a.m.

10-year-old actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa (center in image right) as her first television anime voice acting role. 11-year-old actor Masato Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware (left). Ari Ozawa voices Usagi (right).

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. As previously announced, Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa . Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020, and Kodansha published its second print volume in August 2021, with the third volume shipping on March 23.

Source: Comic Natalie