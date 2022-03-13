News
Chiikawa Anime Reveals 6 New Cast Members

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yuka Iguchi, Tomokazu Sugita, Hiroki Touchi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Yūma Uchida, Takayuki Asai join anime

The staff for the anime of Nagano's Chiikawa manga revealed more cast members and a new visual for the anime on Monday.

The new cast members include:

The anime will premiere on April 4 within Fuji TV's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi. It will air every weekday at 5:58 a.m.

10-year-old actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa (center in image right) as her first television anime voice acting role. 11-year-old actor Masato Tanaka (Okko's Inn) voices Hachiware (left). Ari Ozawa voices Usagi (right).

Takenori Mihara (Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. As previously announced, Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" (Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020, and Kodansha published its second print volume in August 2021, with the third volume shipping on March 23.

Source: Comic Natalie

