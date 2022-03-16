Rockin'on Group's Rhapsody Music Anime Project Reveals Cast in Music Video

Project features 13 cast members

The official website for the rockin'on group's Rhapsody music anime project unveiled a visual and "super music video" for the project on Wednesday. The video introduces the cast members and the main theme song "I Believe" for the project.

The cast in their respective bands includes:

Pink Flag

Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross):

Tatsuya Sugawara as Nijiro Shisui (vocalist)

Sōma Saitō as Toji Tsukishima (guitarist)

as Toji Tsukishima (guitarist) Hiromu Mineta as Shion Kagami (bassist)

as Shion Kagami (bassist) Shūichirō Umeda as Kosei Tayo (drummer)

Bluebird:

Reon Tanie as Rakki Kokonoe (vocalist/guitarist)

Haruki Asada as Soten Natsume (vocalist/guitarist)

as Soten Natsume (vocalist/guitarist) Katsuyuki Miura as Nazuna Chikarashi (keyboardist)

System of Romance

Yuri Yamamoto as Kinji Abiko (vocalist)

as Kinji Abiko (vocalist) Daiki Kawamoto as Ginji Abiko (DJ/composer)

The tagline of the project is, "…Rock is a story of grief and hope." The story depicts the dedication and drive of four bands under the Rhapsody label: the four-member rock band Pink Flag with personal trauma, the loud rock band Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross) of high school students, the folk unit Bluebird composed of childhood friends, and the EDM brother duo System of Romance (SOR).

The project will feature music tracks, live concerts, voice dramas, and anime. In addition to the teaser site, the project opened its official Twitter account and YouTube channel.

The rockin'on group had planned to launch its first music anime project in summer of 2020, after holding auditions from August 1 to September 30 of 2019.

Source: Rhapsody project's website, Comic Natalie