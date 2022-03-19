Bocchi the Rock! TV Anime Casts Ikumi Hasegawa

Anime based on manga about all-girl rock band premieres this year

The staff for the anime of Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! revealed on Saturday that Ikumi Hasegawa will play Ikuyo Kita (pictured below) in the show. Ikuyo is a guitarist and vocalist in the band and she is a first-year high school student with a cheerful personality.

The anime will premiere in 2022.

Previously revealed cast includes:

Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō

as Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō Sayumi Suzushiro as Nijika Ijichi

as Nijika Ijichi Saku Mizuno as Ryо̄ Yamada

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) is designing the characters.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017.



Image ©はまじあき/芳文社・アニプレックス

Source: Press release