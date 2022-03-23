'I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss' TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, Staff, October Premiere

2 visuals also revealed for adaptation of light novel series

The official website for the anime adaptation of Sarasa Nagase 's I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ( Akuyaku Reijō Nanode Last Boss o Katte Mimashita ) light novels revealed the anime's TV format, staff, cast, a teaser promotional video, two teaser visuals, and October premiere on Wednesday.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. both seasons) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game , Vinland Saga , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Momoko Makiuchi , Eri Kojima , and Yūko Ōba are the character designers. Natsumi Tabuchi , Hanae Nakamura , Miki Sakurai , Sayaka Aoki , and Kanade Sakuma are composing the music.

The anime stars:

Rie Takahashi as Aileen Lauren Dautriche ( Yen Press spells the name as Aileen Lauren d'Autriche)



Yuichiro Umehara as Claude Jeanne Elmir ( Yen Press spells the name as Claude Jean Ellmeyer)



Toshiki Masuda as Cedric Jeanne Elmir ( Yen Press spells the name as Cedric Jean Ellmeyer)



Yen Press has licensed both the novels and the manga adaptation, and describes the story:

When her engagement to the prince ends unceremoniously, details of the young noblewoman Aileen's past life come rushing back and help her realize she's living inside the world of one of her favorite otome games—as the heroine's greatest rival! However, her memory has more plot holes than bad fan fiction…and the only certainty is that if she doesn't do something quick, her death is all but assured. The hero/main-love-interest can't be relied on, so why not see what the last boss has to say?

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Mai Murasaki in September 2017. Anko Yuzu launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace in June 2018. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2019.

