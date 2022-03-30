That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets Manga Spinoff About Clayman

Wataru Kajika draws manga debuting on April 26

The May issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Sirius magazine revealed last Saturday that Wataru Kajika will launch a new spinoff manga for Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Clayman Revenge (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman Revenge) in the magazine's next issue on April 26. The manga centers on a new story about the Demon Lord Clayman.

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete. Fuse is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise last year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise will have an upcoming anime film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) that will open in November.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Sirius May issue