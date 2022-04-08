Kenshi Yonezu Performs Theme Song for Live-Action Shin Ultraman Film

Film opens in Japan on May 13 after delay

Tsuburaya Productions announced on Friday that Kenshi Yonezu (theme songs for My Hero Academia second season, March comes in like a lion , Children of the Sea ) will perform the theme song "M87" for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film. Yonezu is a fan of Anno's work and he offered to collaborate on the film's theme song. The all-new song's single will release on May 18.

The film will open in Japan on May 13. The film was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

Other cast members include:

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

A draft of the script was completed in February 2019, and Anno focused on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which opened in Japan in March 2021 after multiple delays. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web