No More Heroes III Game Launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PC This Fall

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release Grasshopper Manufacture 's No More Heroes III game in North America for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Windows Store in fall 2022.

XSEED Games describes No More Heroes III :

Being the “number-one assassin in the world” isn't what it used to be. Otaku hero Travis Touchdown is back once more, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy, and Earth, in an intergalactic test of might while proving he's more than just a washed up has-been who talks to his cat. Warm up those beam katanas, tighten the all-new Death Glove, and get ready to partake in outrageous boss battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings!

The company will also launch a Day 1 Edition for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game that will include a box featuring a new original illustration by series artist Yūsuke Kozaki , a 70-page art book, an audio CD of the game's soundtrack, and a 7"x4" Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on August 27.

Game developer and Grasshopper Manufacture founder Goichi "Suda51" Suda had announced in September 2020 that the game had been delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to delays in development from the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Artist Darick Robertson ( The Boys ) provided illustrations for the game.

Robin Atkin Downes and Paula Tiso reprised their roles as Travis Touchdown and Silvia Christel, respectively.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the first No More Heroes game for the Wii in 2007, and later for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A sequel, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle , shipped on the Wii in 2010. HD versions of both games launched for PC in North America on June 9. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launched on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in January 2019, and it also released on the PlayStation 4 and PC in October 2019.

Chinese developer NetEase Games acquired Gōichi Suda 's (SUDA51's) game developing studio Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. from GungHo Online Entertainment in May 2021.

