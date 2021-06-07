No More Heroes, No More Heroes 2 Games Release for PC via Steam on June 9

Releases will feature HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, Steam Cloud support

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release Grasshopper Manufacture 's No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle games for PC via Steam on June 9. The releases will feature HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, and Steam Cloud support.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the first No More Heroes game for the Wii in 2007, and later for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. XSEED Games describes the game:

In No More Heroes, Travis Touchdown starts off as the #11 ranked assassin in the United Assassins Association (UAA). With his trusty beam katana, he must face off against the world's top 10 assassins. He rides the streets of Santa Destroy on his signature motorbike, the Schpeltiger, and packs an arsenal of pro wrestling moves honed from years of watching wrestlers power bomb and body slam each other. It's a long way to the top, but the all-American otaku won't stop until he's the #1 assassin in the world, baby!

The company released the sequel to the game, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle , for the Wii in 2010. XSEED Games describes the game:

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of becoming the #1 assassin in the UAA. He takes it a little too easy, however, and finds himself falling all the way down the ranks to #51. Adding to his problems is Skelter Helter, another assassin who has sworn revenge on Travis for the death of his brother. With his trusty beam katanas in-hand for twice the hacking and slashing and teamed up with his allies Shinobu and Henry Cooldown, Travis is on a mission to reclaim his #1 position and fend off new challengers. Always an otaku at heart, there's also plenty of time for retro 8-bit minigames to earn some cash!

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launched on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in January 2019, and it also released on the PlayStation 4 and PC in October 2019.

The upcoming No More Heroes III game for the Nintendo Switch will launch on August 27.

Source: Press release