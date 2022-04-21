News
Anime Boston 2022 to Host Singer ASCA
posted on by Alex Mateo
The organizers of the Anime Boston convention announced on Thursday that the 2022 event will host singer ASCA as a musical guest.
ASCA, also known as Asuka Okura, has performed theme songs for Sword Art Online: Alicization, Fate/Apocrypha, Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note, Record of Grancrest War, and The World Ends with You the Animation.
Anime Boston 2022 is set for May 27-29.
The 2021 event, which was originally scheduled for April 2021, was canceled. The 2020 event, which was scheduled for that April, was also canceled. Those who had pre-registered for the 2020 event had their registrations transferred to the 2021 event, and now those memberships are being transferred to the 2022 event.
Source: Press release