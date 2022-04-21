Anime Boston 2022 to Host Singer ASCA

This year's scheduled for May 27-29

The organizers of the Anime Boston convention announced on Thursday that the 2022 event will host singer ASCA as a musical guest.

ASCA , also known as Asuka Okura , has performed theme songs for Sword Art Online: Alicization , Fate/Apocrypha , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Record of Grancrest War , and The World Ends with You the Animation .

The 2021 event, which was originally scheduled for April 2021, was canceled. The 2020 event, which was scheduled for that April, was also canceled. Those who had pre-registered for the 2020 event had their registrations transferred to the 2021 event, and now those memberships are being transferred to the 2022 event.

Source: Press release