Anime Boston 2021 Convention Canceled

Con to host next event on May 27-29, 2022

The organizers of the Anime Boston convention announced on Saturday that the 2021 event scheduled for April 2-4 is canceled. The organizers stated that the ban from March 2020 that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced banning gatherings of more than 250 people is still in effect with no set end date.

The organizers stated that it would "not be feasible" to postpone the convention until later this year or to host a virtual event.

The event's 2020 event, which was scheduled for April 10-12, was also canceled. Those who had pre-registered for the 2020 event had their registrations transferred to the 2021 event, and now those memberships are being transferred to the 2022 event. Those who would prefer a refund can contact Anime Boston to request one.

Anime Boston 2022 is set for May 27-29.

The 2020 event was scheduled to host host four-member rock band GIRLFRIEND , hip-hop group m-flo , voice actress Minami Takahashi , and Studio Trigger staff members Hiroyuki Imaishi , Hiromi Wakabayashi , and Shigeto Koyama .

