Nausicaä Kabuki Stage Play Gets New Run in Tokyo in July

Onoe Kikunosuke V, Yonekichi Nakamura V star in new run

Shochiku 's official kabuki Twitter account revealed on Tuesday that the previous kabuki stage play adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki 's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga is getting a new run at Tokyo's Kabukiza theater from July 4-29 titled Kaze no Tani no Nausicaä Ue no Maki: Shiroki Majo no Senki (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind First Volume: Battle Chronicle of the White Witch).

The new run of the play will be the third act of an overall performance each day, which starts at 6:30 p.m. (the first two acts featuring other plays start at 11:00 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. respectively).

G2 is again directing the play alongside Onoe Kikunosuke V. Onoe Kikunosuke V is also starring in the play as Princess Kushana, although he played Nausicaä in the previous run. Nakamura Yonekichi V will play Nausicaä. Other cast members include Nakamura Kinnosuke as Charuka, Bando Yajuro as Yupa, and Nakamura Matagoro II as Priest of the Mani Tribe.

The previous play (pictured at right) ran in December 2019.

Miyazaki created the original Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Animage magazine before adapting part of the story for a 1984 anime film. While the film was made before Studio Ghibli was founded, it is often retroactively considered to be part of the studio's body of work, as many of the film's key staff that would eventually form the studio. The story follows a warrior princess who protects her land amid wars in a post-apocalyptic Earth. Miyazaki drew the manga from 1982 to 1994. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America. Shout! Factory and GKIDS most recently released the film on home video.

Sources: Kabukibito's website and Twitter account