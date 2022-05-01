Human Bug University YouTube Manga Gets TV Anime in 2022

Human Bug Daigaku_Yami no Manga (Human Bug University_Dark Manga), a collection of manga stories released via YouTube , is inspiring a television anime this year.





The "Human Bug Daigaku_Yami no Manga" channel on YouTube has been releasing manga with voiced narration and dialogue since March 2019. The "somewhat dark" manga installments are themed around what happens to people when they are pushed to their very limits and driven into a corner like bugs. The installments depict these situations from the perspectives of various characters.

The channel announced the television anime on Sunday, May 1, which is the birthday of the manga's characer Hirofumi Satake. The anime will tell brand-new original storys revolving around Satake. (The television anime has the English subtitle: Human Bug University: Episode of Satake.)

DLE ( Eagle Talon franchise , first Thermae Romae television anime) is animating the television project.

Source: Comic Natalie