Hypnosis Mic: Before the Battle - Dawn of Divisions Manga Ends on June 17

Manga launched in January 2021

The June issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Tuesday that Yūichirō Momose and Rui Karasuzuki's Hypnosis Mic : Before the Battle - Dawn of Divisions manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 17.

Momose and Karasuzuki launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 15.

The Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The franchise inspired a television anime titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima . The anime was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.