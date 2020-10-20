3 New Hypnosis Mic Manga Launch in January

The November issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Saturday that Yūichirō Momose and Rui Karasuzuki's planned new manga for the Hypnosis Mic franchise will launch in the magazine's February 2021 issue in January, with a prologue chapter in the January 2021 issue in December. The manga will be titled Hypnosis Mic: Before the Battle - Dawn of Divisions (seen left in image below).

In addition, two other Hypnosis Mic manga will launch in January in two other magazines. Umamisaurus will launch the Hypnosis Mic: side B.B & M.T.C+ manga (seen center in image above) in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Sirius magazine on January 26, with a prologue in November. Kiiko Jō will launch the Hypnosis Mic: side F.P & M+ (right in image above) manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum on January 28, with a prologue in November. Both manga are follow-ups of previously ended Hypnosis Mic manga.

The Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The franchise is also inspiring a currently airing television anime titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima . The anime was originally slated to premiere in July, but was delayed to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime premiered on October 2, and Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.