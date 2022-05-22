Love All Play Anime Casts Mikako Komatsu as Hana Sakurai

Komatsu plays classmate of Ryō's at Yokohama-Minato High School

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Asami Koseki 's Love All Play badminton novel revealed on Saturday that the show has cast Mikako Komatsu as Hana Sakurai, a classmate of Ryō's at Yokohama-Minato High School.

The anime premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Hiroshi Takeuchi ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief storyboarder, Blade & Soul , Zunda Horizon ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation and OLM. Tomoko Konparu ( Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Miharu Hirami ( Kodocha , The New Adventures of Kimba The White Lion ), Shingo Irie ( All Out!! , Kuroko's Basketball ), and Michiko Yokote ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! , Genshiken , Shirobako ). Riko Kaneda is designing the characters, and Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Welcome to the Ballroom , Shaman King ) is composing the music.

Sporting goods maker YONEX is supervising and collaborating on the designs for the anime. YONEX assisted on a previous badminton anime, Hanebad! from 2018.

The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who joined his middle school's badminton team full of motivation — but without a proper coach, ended up in obscurity. Nevertheless, he did eventually reach the prefectural tournament on his physical strength. Now he joins the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School's badminton team under the legendary coach Ebihara and is surrounded by talented teammates. He strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.

Poplar's Pureful imprint published the first Love All Play novel in May 2011, and Koseki has since written three more follow-up novels. Dam Miyata's manga adaptation of the anime launched on April 8.