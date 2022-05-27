Night Head 2041 Anime's Stage Play Reveals Trailer, Cast Visuals

Play runs from July 1-10 in Tokyo

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Night Head 2041 , a new television anime based on the 1992 live-action Night Head drama series, revealed on Friday a trailer, key visuals for both casts, and photos of the cast in costume.

The cast includes:

Hiroki Ino and Akira Kagimoto as Naoto Kirihara (double cast)

Ryūgi Yokota and Natsuki Osaki as Naoya Kirihara (double cast)

Shunta Sono and Rui Kihara as Takuya Kuroki (double cast)

Hiroki Sana and Masaki Yabe as Yūya Kuroki (double cast)

Riko Nakayama and Saki Kiyoi as Shо̄ko Futami (double cast)

Haruna Iikubo as Kimie Kobayashi

Riko Sugahara as Reika Mutо̄

Kaiki Ōhara as Michio Sonezaki

Saki Tateno as Yui Akiyama

Takashi Sasaki as Daisuke Honda

Ryūnosuke Kawai as Kyōjirō Mikuriya

Hiro Yūmi as Akiko Okuhara

The cast for the ensemble includes Tomoki Tsukada , Seiya Shirasaki, Tatsuya Ogasawara, Shunya Sasaki, Keita Kanno, Ayumu Murakami, Erina Ōsawa, and Azusa Yoshihama.

The play will run from July 1-10 at the Theatre G-Rosso in Tokyo.

Rion Kako is directing the play, with a script by Aoi Tsukimori.

The anime premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

George Iida , the director of the original live-action Night Head drama, wrote the new anime. Takamitsu Hirakawa ( Etotama , revisions ) directed the anime at Shirogumi . Oh! great (or Ito Ogure, original creator of Air Gear , Tenjo Tenge , artist for Bakemonogatari manga) designed the characters, Kenichiro Tomiyasu ( INEI ) drew the concept art, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul ) composed the music. Slow Curve was in charge of planning and production.

Who-ya Extended perform the opening theme song "Icy Ivy."

The original live-action series centers around two psychic brothers, Naoto and Naoya Kirihara, who are on the run because they are persecuted by the world. The new anime introduces a new pair of brothers, Takuya and Yūya Kuroki, who are part of the National Security Force and are tracking down the Kirihara brothers.

The live-action Night Head television drama aired from 1992 to 1993. The series inspired the 24-episode Night Head Genesis anime series in 2006, which also had a manga adaptation in 2007. Media Blasters released the anime, and Del Rey published the manga.

The new anime is getting a manga, novel, and a stage play adaptation. The manga launched in April 2021 on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website. Rookie manga creator Kei Ogawa is drawing the manga. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped on April 20. Night Head live-action series screenwriter George Iida penned the novel in collaboration with Kawato Azusa. The novel's first volume debuted in August 2021, and the second volume launched in September 2021.