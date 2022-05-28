News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family earns 2.5% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 22 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|7.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 21 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 22 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 21 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 22 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 21 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|May 22 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|May 21 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.5
|Love All Play
|NTV
|May 21 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.4
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 21 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.3
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 21 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)