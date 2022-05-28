News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family earns 2.5% rating



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 22 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 7.5
Detective Conan NTV May 21 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 22 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.1
Doraemon TV Asahi May 21 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
One Piece Fuji TV May 22 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 21 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi May 22 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Spy×Family TV Tokyo May 21 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.5
Love All Play NTV May 21 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 21 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 21 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 9-15
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives