Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family earns 2.6% rating

This week's episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, May 15 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 15 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.4
Detective Conan NTV May 14 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 15 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.5
One Piece Fuji TV May 15 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Doraemon TV Asahi May 14 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.0
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi May 15 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 14 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Spy×Family TV Tokyo May 14 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 14 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 14 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

