Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 2-8

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea anime film aired on NTV on Friday, May 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.6% rating.

The live-action film adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 8 at 12:58 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu film aired on NHK Educational on Thursday, May 5 at 12:15 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)