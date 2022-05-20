News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 2-8

Spy×Family earns 2.7% rating

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea anime film aired on NTV on Friday, May 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.6% rating.

The live-action film adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 8 at 12:58 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu film aired on NHK Educational on Thursday, May 5 at 12:15 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.0
Detective Conan NTV May 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.3
Love All Play NTV May 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.5
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi May 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi May 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
One Piece Fuji TV May 8 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.2
Spy×Family TV Tokyo May 7 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 7 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 7 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

