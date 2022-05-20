News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family earns 2.7% rating
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea anime film aired on NTV on Friday, May 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.6% rating.
The live-action film adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 8 at 12:58 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu film aired on NHK Educational on Thursday, May 5 at 12:15 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 8 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 7 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 8 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.3
|Love All Play
|NTV
|May 7 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|May 8 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 7 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 7 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 8 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|May 7 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 7 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 7 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)