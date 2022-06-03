×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family earns 2.8% rating

Gokushufudō Bakushō! Kachikomi SP, the special epilogue for the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga, aired on NTV on Friday, May 27 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 29 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 7.7
Detective Conan NTV May 28 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 29 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.2
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi May 29 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.6
One Piece Fuji TV May 29 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
Jujutsu Kaisen Young Fish and Reverse Punishment Arc TBS May 29 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi May 28 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.1
Spy×Family TV Tokyo May 28 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.8
Love All Play NTV May 28 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 28 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

