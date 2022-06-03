News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Spy×Family earns 2.8% rating
Gokushufudō Bakushō! Kachikomi SP, the special epilogue for the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga, aired on NTV on Friday, May 27 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 29 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|7.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 28 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 29 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.2
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|May 29 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 29 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Jujutsu Kaisen Young Fish and Reverse Punishment Arc
|TBS
|May 29 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 28 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.1
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|May 28 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.8
|Love All Play
|NTV
|May 28 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 28 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)