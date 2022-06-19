Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 30-June 5

The Fable : Korosanai Koroshiya , the second live-action film adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga, aired on NTV on Friday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.7% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)