News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 30-June 5
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
2nd live-action Fable film earns 9.7% rating, Spy×Family earns 2.7%
The Fable: Korosanai Koroshiya, the second live-action film adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable manga, aired on NTV on Friday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|7.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|Love All Play
|NTV
|June 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|June 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|June 4 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 4 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.1
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 4 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|1.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)