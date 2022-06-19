×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 30-June 5

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
2nd live-action Fable film earns 9.7% rating, Spy×Family earns 2.7%

The Fable: Korosanai Koroshiya, the second live-action film adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable manga, aired on NTV on Friday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 7.8
Detective Conan NTV June 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
Love All Play NTV June 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi June 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
One Piece Fuji TV June 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi June 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Spy×Family TV Tokyo June 4 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 4 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 23-29
