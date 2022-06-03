BanG Dream! Morfonica Anime Reveals Title, Teaser Video, July 28-29 Premiere

The official website for the upcoming animated work for the BanG Dream! franchise 's Morfonica band unveiled the two-episode anime special's title, teaser commercial, and July 28 and 29 premiere date on Thursday. The anime is titled BanG Dream! Morfonication .

The two episodes of the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and the BanG Dream! YouTube channel on July 28 and 29. As in the game and various media appearances of the BanG Dream! bands, the real-life members of the band will voice their fictional counterparts.

Koudai Kakimoto (director or chief director of various prior BanG Dream! anime) is the chief director for BanG Dream! Morfonication , while Tomomi Umetsu (director of BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage ) is the director at SANZIGEN Animation Studio . Bushiroad founder Takaaki Kidani is once again credited as chief production supervisor. Hitomi Ogawa is penning the script, Yuka Yamori is credited for sub-character design, and Satoki Iida is returning as sound director. Franchise regulars Noriyasu Agematsu and Junpei Fujita from Elements Garden are credited as music producers.

Morfonica formed in 2020 as the fourth band in the overall BanG Dream! franchise . The band consists of first-year students from Tsukinomori Girls High School, a prestigious school for high-class girls. Its five members are: Mashiro Kurata (vocals), Tōko Kirigaya (guitar), Nanami Hiromachi (bass), Tsukushi Futaba (drums), and Rui Yashio (violin). Amane Shindō plays Mashiro Kurata, Hina Suguta plays Tōko Kirigaya, Yūka Nishio plays Nanami Hiromachi, Mika plays Tsukushi Futaba, and Ayasa plays Rui Yashio.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan on January 1.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015.