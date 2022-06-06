Former Crunchyroll Executive Sae Whan Song Joins Viz Media

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Monday that Viz Media has hired former Crunchyroll executive Sae Whan Song to the newly created position of Vice President of Content (Animation). According to Variety, Song will "lead Viz 's content acquisition strategy and be responsible for execution of the company's co-production strategy."

Song previously worked in licensing at Toei Animation from 2006 to 2014, before moving to Crunchyroll . Variety stated Song helped build a successful rights management team at Crunchyroll and then helped Crunchyroll shift from a licensing and acquisitions model to a model of co-production and original productions.

Song has served as an executive producer for such titles as Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Bungo Stray Dogs , Mob Psycho 100 , Tower of God , The God of High School , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , In/Spectre , and Ascendance of a Bookworm , among others.



Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)