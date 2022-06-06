Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Game Composer Harumi Fujita

Otakon announced on Monday that game music composer Harumi Fujita will attend this year's event. The convention shared a video by Fujita:

Fujita joined SNK in 1983 and composed for the game Mad Crasher . She soon began working for CAPCOM and composed music for franchises such as Ghosts 'n Goblins , Bionic Commander , Chip 'n Dale , Final Fight , and Mega Man 3 . Fujita launched her independent career in the 1990s and worked on titles including Tomba! , PULSTAR , and BLAZING STAR . She also composed for WayForward's Spidersaurs . Additionally, Fujita works on games and other media with her son, a mixing engineer.

Takahiro Izutani will also attend this year's event. Izutani composed for the Metal Gear Solid 4 and Bayonetta games. He previously collaborated with musical artist Ayumi Hamasaki . Under the name Dugo, he released his first solo album Lingua Franca in 2017.

The Otakon 2021 event hosted Fujita, Izutani, and Manami Matsumae ( Mega Man ) last August. All three composers were scheduled to attend the convention's 2020 event before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.

Source: Press release