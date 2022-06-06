News
Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Game Composer Harumi Fujita
posted on by Alex Mateo
Otakon announced on Monday that game music composer Harumi Fujita will attend this year's event. The convention shared a video by Fujita:
Fujita joined SNK in 1983 and composed for the game Mad Crasher. She soon began working for CAPCOM and composed music for franchises such as Ghosts 'n Goblins, Bionic Commander, Chip 'n Dale, Final Fight, and Mega Man 3. Fujita launched her independent career in the 1990s and worked on titles including Tomba!, PULSTAR, and BLAZING STAR. She also composed for WayForward's Spidersaurs. Additionally, Fujita works on games and other media with her son, a mixing engineer.
Takahiro Izutani will also attend this year's event. Izutani composed for the Metal Gear Solid 4 and Bayonetta games. He previously collaborated with musical artist Ayumi Hamasaki. Under the name Dugo, he released his first solo album Lingua Franca in 2017.
The Otakon 2021 event hosted Fujita, Izutani, and Manami Matsumae (Mega Man) last August. All three composers were scheduled to attend the convention's 2020 event before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.
Source: Press release