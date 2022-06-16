Attack on Titan The Final Season Music Video Features 'ətˈæk 0N tάɪtn＜TFSv＞' Song

Song launches with new album on June 22

Pony Canyon began streaming on Friday a music video for Hiroyuki Sawano 's "ətˈæk 0N tάɪtn＜TFSv＞" song from the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime.

The song will get a release as part of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Original Soundtrack 02 album, which launches on June 22. The footage in the video is from the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January 2021, and Funimation began streaming an English dub in the same month. The season's Part 2 premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January 9. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's "Part 3," the "conclusion," will air on the NHK -General channel in 2023.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie