Duel Masters King Manga Ends on July 15

The July issue of of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters King manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 15.

The manga entered its "final battle" in December 2020.

Matsumoto launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in February 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 28. The seventh volume will ship on June 28.

The Duel Masters King anime premiered in April 2020. The Duel Masters King! television anime premiered in April 2021. The latest anime, titled Duel Masters King Max , premiered on April 3.

The three anime continue the story of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.