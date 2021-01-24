New Duel Masters King! Anime Premieres This Spring

New series features theme of time travel

The official YouTube channel for Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Sunday that the Duel Masters King television anime series will get a new series titled Duel Masters King ! (with an exclamation point) that will premiere this spring. The video states that the story of Duel Masters King will enter the "next stage" with the new series. The theme of the new series is "time travel." (The video is region-locked to Japan only.)

Duel Masters King premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2020, and the show airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. New episodes resumed from May 31 after the anime had been delayed as of April 26 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Channels had rebroadcasted the anime starting on May 3.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Duel Masters ) is directing the anime at Brains Base and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment ( SMDE ). Yoichi Kato is returning from the previous two anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts, and Yasuyuki Noda ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters. Jun'ichi Igarashi is composing the music.

The anime is a continuation of the anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters !! (with two exclamation points) anime that premiered in April 2019. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, the son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. Yumiko Kobayashi returns to play Joe Kirifuda, and Setsuji Satoh plays Decky.

Shigenobu Matsumoto launched a Duel Masters King manga in February 2020, and the manga entered its "final battle" earlier this month.