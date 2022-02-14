Duel Masters Gets New Duel Masters King Max TV Anime

This year's March issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Tuesday that the anime in the Duel Masters King television anime series will get a new television anime titled Duel Masters King Max. The series will air on TV Tokyo on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. JST, which is in the same timeslot that the Duel Masters King! anime (pictured right) currently airs. The magazine does not list a premiere date, but previous anime in the series have debuted in April in past consecutive years.

The magazine also revealed that Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters King manga is entering its final arc.

The most recent Duel Masters King! (with an exclamation point) television anime premiered in April 2021. The Duel Masters King anime premiered in April 2020. The anime is a continuation of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.

The story of Duel Masters King entered the "next stage" with the new series. The theme of the new series is "time travel."

The staff for Duel Masters King returns from Duel Masters King . Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Duel Masters ) is directing the anime at Brains Base and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment ( SMDE ). Yoichi Kato is returning from the previous two anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts, and Yasuyuki Noda ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters. Jun'ichi Igarashi is composing the music.

Matsumoto launched the Duel Masters King manga in February 2020, and the manga entered its "final battle" in December 2020.