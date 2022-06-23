Shin Ultraman Film Sells 2.62 Million Tickets for 3.9 Billion Yen After 42 Days

Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film has sold 2.62 million tickets for 3.9 billion yen (about US$28.92 million) after 42 days in the theaters, as of Thursday. To celebrate, TOHO will stream the film's first 10 minutes and 33 seconds on YouTube tonight at 8:00 p.m. JST. The stream will be available for only two days after the clip debuts.

The film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web