Love Live! Sunshine!! Fantasy Spinoff Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- Gets Anime Series in 2023

Sunrise animates illustration series reimagining idol Yohane in another world

The Love Live! Sunshine!! school idol project's Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series is inspiring an anime series next year. The confirmation came in Sunday's Aqours Tokyo Dome concert.





The "story no one knows about a girl everyone knows" reimagines Yoshiko Tsushima, the school idol afflicted with chūnibyō (adolescent delusions of grandeur), as a magical girl. The story is set in Numazu, a scenic harbor town surrounded by the sea and mountains. Ever since she was little, the girl Yohane has never fit in, and has always felt apart from everyone in town. Her aspirations and true place in this world lie elsewhere. The story follows this girl who can't follow rules as she journeys into the wondrous world.

The returning cast includes:

Asami Nakatani ( Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Toshiya Ono ( 86 , Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland , Suite Precure ) is supervising the series scripts. Yumiko Yamamoto ( Seven Senses of the Re'Union , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Katō ( Ensemble Stars! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club ) is returning to the Love Live! Sunshine!! franchise to compose the music.

As in previous Love Live! projects, Sunrise 's collective penname Hajime Yatate is credited as the original creator, and Sakurako Kimino is credited with the original concept.

The Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- story already inspired a manga series that launched in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine in February 2022. The Love Live! franchise had posted a video on April Fool's Day this year to tease a Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- anime next year, only to make the video private later.