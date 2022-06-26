Zonji, Misaki Perform New Themes for Kingdom Anime's 4th Season

New themes premiere in July with new arc

The official website for the Kingdom anime revealed the new theme song artists for the show's fourth anime series on Thursday. zonji is performing the new opening theme song "geki" and Misaki is performing the new ending theme song "Believe." A new arc starting in July will cover the "Ai Country Rebellion" arc.

The fourth series premiered on NHK General on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively April 10 at 12:00 a.m.). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Suiren, a musical unit that made its debut in summer of 2020, is performing the current opening theme song "Rei -ray-". Haku, a singer-songwriter who debuted in December 2020, is performing the current ending theme song "Genyō" (Dazzling).

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third series had a new production staff compared to the previous series.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.