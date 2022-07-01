Macross Plus, Macross II Anime Offered Overseas on Blu-ray Disc

Bigwest and Anime Limited announced during Bigwest's Macross panel at Anime Expo on Friday that they will release the Macross Plus anime on Blu-ray Disc in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Bigwest also announced that AnimEigo will release The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II: Lovers, Again anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Udon confirmed at the panel that it will publish Hidetaka Tenjin 's Artistry of Macross : From Flash Back 2012 to Macross Frontier book this October. Attendees of this month's Comic-Con International in San Diego can pick up the book immediately, and Tenjin himself will be a guest at panels.

The story of Macross Plus is set three decades after the Space War I from the first Macross series and film, and follows three high school friends who reunite despite painful memories. Their personal drama intersects with the military's testing of two advanced fighters and the rise of a new virtual idol.

The story of Macross II is set eight decades after Space War I, and follows a civilian news reporter who meet a mysterious singer from a previously unknown alien race.

Manga Entertainment previously released Macross Plus on video tape and DVD, and US Renditions and Manga Entertainment previously released Macross II on video tape and DVD, respectively.

The latest work in the Macross franchise, the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film, opened in Japan on October 8 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short. The film is "entirely new" — as opposed to Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre ( Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre ), which compiled earlier television anime footage with some new sequences when it opened in February 2018.

The 26-episode Macross Delta television anime series ran from April to September 2016.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

Update: In response to a question about which version of Macross Plus it will release, Anime Limited said what it presented at the panel is all it can say for now.