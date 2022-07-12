Shine Post Anime Casts Daiki Yamashita

Yamashita plays manager Nao Nissei

The official website for the anime of writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki 's Shine Post light novel series revealed on Wednesday that the show has cast Daiki Yamashita as Nao Nissei, manager of idol group TiNgS.

The website also streamed a video of Hotaru's performance of the "Sweet Surrender" song from the first episode:

The anime premiered in the AnichU timeslot on the NTV channel on July 12. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime for the summer 2022 anime season, and Sentai Filmworks will release the series on home video at a later date.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Although the idol group TiNgS is chasing after big dreams, so far their accomplishments have only been small — and now, suddenly, they're facing a potential break up! Hope seems lost, but when a new manager with a special skillset takes them under his wing, the members of TiNgS find themselves shooting for the stars all over again.

The anime is part of Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge 's Shine Post multimedia idol project, which also includes a game by Akihiro Ishihara ( Guilty Gear, Love Plus ), a manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts.

Kei Oikawa ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . SPP is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Revue Starlight ) is writing the scripts with Rakuda , who is also credited as the author of the original novel series and for conceiving the world view. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Macross Delta ) is designing the anime characters based on Buriki 's original character designs. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) of Stray Cats is producing the music.

Rakuda and Buriki launched the Shine Post: Nee Shitteta? Watashi o Zettai Idol ni Suru Tame no, Goku Futsū de Atarimae na, to Bikkiri no Mahou ( Shine Post : Did You Know? The Most Ordinary, Natural, and Unique Magic to Make Me an Absolute Idol ) light novel in October. The two previously collaborated on the Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo light novel series that also inspired a television anime.