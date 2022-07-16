D4DJ Double Mix Anime Special Airs on August 19

New visual revealed

The official Twitter account for the D4DJ franchise announced on Friday that the D4DJ Double Mix anime special will air on Tokyo MX and BS- NTV on August 19 at 11:00 p.m. The Twitter account also revealed a visual.

D4DJ First Mix director Seiji Mizushima is now the chief director of D4DJ Double Mix at SANZIGEN Animation Studio , and Daisuke Suzuki is directing. Both Merm4id and Rondo are collaborating on new music specifically for the special's concert segment, and Merm4id's music producer Kazushi Miyakoda is working on the music.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise, premiered in Japan in October 2020. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube in January 2021.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

The D4DJ All Mix second season for the main anime will premiere in winter 2023. The season will feature all six in-universe units including Lyrical Lily.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix began airing within the franchise's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV in February 2021. The anime also streams on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.

Source: D4DJ franchise's Twitter account