Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa Anime Casts Shōta Aoi as Hanzawa

The official website for the television anime of Mayuko Kanba 's Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san ( Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa ) manga revealed a new visual and the main cast member for the anime on Tuesday. Shōta Aoi will play the titular protagonist Hanzawa-san.

The anime will premiere in October. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Kamisama Kiss , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment Studio 1. Fū Chisaka is designing the characters. Mayumi Nakajima is the art director at Studio Cocolo , while Chieko Nakamura is credited for art supervision. Hiromi Miyawaki is the color key artist. Akemi Sasaki is the compositing director of photography, while Ikuyo Fujita is editing. Yasuyuki Uragami and Keiko Urakami are the audio directors. Kaori Yamada is credited for sound effects. Jun Abe and Seiji Muto are composing the music. Audio Planning U is credited for sound production.

Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san is a gag manga that stars the black-silhouetted "criminal" that appears in Detective Conan chapters to represent the mystery culprits. The manga debuted in Shōnen Sunday S in May 2017. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2021.

Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga also inspired a recent anime adaptation of a spinoff manga, Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ). The anime premiered on April 5, and ended with its sixth episode on May 9. Netflix will release the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July.