CUE! Smartphone Game Cancels Planned Resumption, In-Franchise Group AiRBLUE Halts Activities

Game had temporarily ended service in April 2021 with plan to resume someday

The official website for Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game revealed on Saturday that the CUE! smartphone game will not restart its service as previously planned. The announcement stated the staff decided it would be difficult to resume service on the game at a quality that would satisfy players.

Liber Entertainment launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019. The company had ended service on the game in April 2021, but stated at the time that the game would temporarily end service so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game."

Additionally, Liber Entertainment announced on Saturday that the franchise's AiRBLUE group will cease activities after a concert on November 19 in Yokohama. The group had performed both opening and ending theme songs for the television anime in the franchise.

The anime premiered on January 7 and aired for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring voice actresses at a small voice-acting agency.

