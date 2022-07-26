Crayon Shin-Chan Flaming Kasukabe Runner Game Launches for PC via Steam in Fall 2022

Game originally launched for Android, iOS devices in 2014

Bushiroad created a Steam page for the CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called! FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! game. The page states that the game is set to launch for PC via Steam in fall 2022.

Bushiroad describes the game:

Everyone's favorite five year old, Shinnosuke, makes a Fierce Dash to collect sweets and Golden Balls. Get lots of different costumes using Golden Balls, obtained by proceeding from one stage to another and completing special missions! Enjoy Shinchan and his friends wearing a variety of cosplay clothes, well known to people familiar with anime and movies!

Crayon Shin-chan Flaming Kasukabe Runner originally launched for Android and iOS devices in 2014. It launched for the Nintendo Switch console in English in January 2020.

Source: Steam via Siliconera