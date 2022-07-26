Saikyō Onmyōji no Isekai Tenseiki Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, January TV Debut

The official website for the anime of Kiichi Kosuzu 's Saikyō Onmyōji no Isekai Tenseiki (A Record of the Strongest Onmyōji's Reincarnation to Another World) light novel series opened on Tuesday. The site posted a new teaser promotional video, which announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and January 2023 premiere on television.

The cast includes:

Ryōsuke Shibuya ( Smile Down the Runway , Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , with Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Smile Down the Runway , Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ) credited as chief director. Touko Machida ( Smile Down the Runway , Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ) is writing and supervising the scripts, and Masayoshi Kikuchi and Sayaka Ueno are designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

The novel series centers on Haruyoshi, who is the strongest onmyōji (diviner) in his world. He's betrayed by his friends and, on the verge of death, he wishes to be happy in his next life. He then attempts a secret reincarnation spell. The spell is a success and he is reincarnated, but somehow it's in another world. He is reborn into a distinguished family of wizards, but is judged to have no magical ability. He soon realizes however that the magic in this world is nothing compared to his old onmyō arts, and he declares that he doesn't need magic. He thus begins his easy life in another world with his onmyō arts and a multitude of yōkai creatures who follow him.

Kosuzu began publishing the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2018, and the most recent update was in April 2021. Futabasha began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Shiso in July 2019. Kihiro Yuzuki took over illustrations of the novels starting with the second volume. Futabasha published the fifth novel volume in October 2021.

Toshinori Okazaki began drawing a manga adaptation of the novels in 2020 on Futabasha 's GauGau Monster website and app. Futabasha will publish the fifth compiled volume on Friday.

