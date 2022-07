Uncle From Another World Anime Delays Episode 5 to August 17 Due to COVID-19

The official website for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga announced on Wednesday that the anime's fifth episode and beyond have been delayed, due to rapid increases in COVID-19 infections within Atelier Pontdarc and other studios involved in the anime's production. The anime has now rescheduled the fifth episode for August 17, with the sixth and seventh episode airing on August 24 and 31, respectively. The anime's first and second episode will rerun on August 3 and 10, respectively.

The anime premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 6. The anime also debuted in Japan on AT-X on July 6.

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ota ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters. Mayu Maeshima performs the anime's opening theme song "story." Yuka Iguchi performs the ending theme song "Ichibanboshi Sonority."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and it is ongoing.