The Quintessential Quintuplets Film Screens in 91 Additional Theaters on July 29

New visual unveiled

The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film will begin screening in 91 additional theaters across Japan on Friday. Staff unveiled a new visual:

Theater attendees will receive mini colored paper featuring new illustrations and cast messages.

The film has sold a total of 1.5 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,058,118,480 yen (about US$14.87 million), as of July 20.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie