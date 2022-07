NACHERRY Perform 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku Comedy Anime's Opening Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Madoka Kashihara 's 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku (Four People Lie in Their Own Way) manga announced on Friday that NACHERRY, a unit composed of main cast members Chiemi Tanaka (Rikka) and Natsumi Murakami (Chiyo), will perform the opening theme song "Eclipse."

NACHERRY's single for "Eclipse" launches on October 19.

The anime will premiere in October on the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other stations.

The cast includes Chiemi Tanaka as the Galactic Revolutionary Forces' ace pilot Rikka (upper left in image above), Natsumi Murakami as the ninja Chiyo (upper right), Ayane Sakura as the psychic Sekine (lower right), and Megumi Han as the crossdresser Tsubasa (lower left) who enrolls under the guise of his twin sister.

Makoto Hoshino ( KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will , Banished From The Heroes' Party ) is directing the anime at Studio Flad , with production assistance by Studio Pierrot . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of series scripts. Ruriko Watanabe ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , DamePri Anime Caravan ). Tomoki Kikuya is composing the music.

Mihoko Ogawa and Yoshie Matsumoto are the prop designers. Tadashi Iwasa is the background art director. Kōtarō Itō ( Utalica ) is the 3D director. Yuki Tozawa is the color key artist. Norimasa Teramoto is the compositing director of photography. Keisuke Yanagi is the offline editor, while Good Job Tokyo is the online editor.

The school comedy story follows four friends at a girls' school. They may seem like ordinary second-year junior high school students at first glance, but they are a space pilot, a ninja without a clan, a girl with supernatural powers, and a boy in girls' clothes.

Kashihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. The series had gone on hiatus in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 7.