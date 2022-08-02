Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about Nagoya native launched in May 2016, inspired 4 TV anime seasons

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex magazine revealed on July 27 that Masaki Andō's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki manga will end with its next two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in September.

The manga centers on the life of Yatogame-chan, a girl who speaks in the blunt Nagoya dialect. The series highlights regional cultural differences from the area of Nagoya, Aichi.

Andō launched the manga in Comic Rex in May 2016. Ichijinsha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 27. The manga's title character was appointed as a Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.

The manga has inspired a television anime that currently has four seasons. The first season of the anime premiered in April 2019. The second season, titled Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume , premiered in January 2020, and also aired for 12 episodes. The third season, Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 3 Satsume , premiered in January 2021. The fourth season, Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 4 Satsume , premiered earlier this year on April 2. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired in Japan.