Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime Season 3 Premieres on January 10

The official website for the third television anime season of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will premiere on the TV Aichi channel on January 10 at 9:54 p.m.. The season will also run on the BS11 and AT-X channels, as well on Hikari TV , d Anime Store , Video Market, and other online services.

The new season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). The second season will start rebroadcasting on December 13.

The new Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 3 Satsume season will have the same main staff and cast as the previous two seasons. Taiki (Taiki Yamazaki) will perform the new season's theme song.

The new cast members in the show include:

Maria Naganawa as Serura Dobe



Junji Majima as Masahide Tsuji



The first season of the anime premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

The second season, titled Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume , premiered on January 5, and also aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine publishes the manga, and the ninth volume shipped on October 27. The manga's title character was appointed as Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.

The manga also inspired a stage play that was supposed to run in Nagoya in July, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).