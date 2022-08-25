News
Cygames, P.A. Works' Akiba Maid War Anime Reveals More Cast, October 6 Debut in Video
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Cygames and P.A. Works' original television anime Akiba Maid War (Akiba Meido Sensō) posted the full promotional video and key visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast and the October 6 premiere date for the anime.
The above video teases the anime as an "adult-oriented maid work anime," along with "censored" scenes, and notes that the anime will "somehow" premiere on October 6 on the Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV channels.
The new cast members include:
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shiipon, a gyaru maid who is too casual with customers, but is friendly and popular
Ayahi Takagaki as the cafe manager, a natural troublemaker who constantly gets involved in something
The previously announced cast members include:
Rina Satou as Ranko Kazutoshi, a former maid who has been away from Akihabara for a long time
"Kedamono Land Management Strategy Room" is credited with the original work for the anime. Sōichi Masui (Chaika the Coffin Princess, Sakura Quest, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Yoshihiro Hiki is overseeing the series scripts, Manabu Nii (The Day I Became a God, Kakegurui twin, Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Yoshihiro Ike (Tiger & Bunny, Ergo Proxy, 2019 Dororo) is composing the music at Cygames.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Kōhei Tanaka
- Art Design: Risa Iraha
- Color Design: Naomi Nakano
- Prop Setting: Kenji Irie, Kayoko Nabeta
- Director of Photography: Rumi Ishiguro
- 3D Director: Kōhei Ogawa
- Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami
- Editing: Ayumu Takahashi
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Sound Effects: Katsuhiro Nakano
- Sound Production: dugout
The staff has not yet revealed a story for the anime.
Sources: Akiba Maid War anime's website