Cygames, P.A. Works' Akiba Maid War Anime Reveals More Cast, October 6 Debut in Video

The official website for Cygames and P.A. Works ' original television anime Akiba Maid War ( Akiba Meido Sensō ) posted the full promotional video and key visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast and the October 6 premiere date for the anime.

The above video teases the anime as an "adult-oriented maid work anime," along with "censored" scenes, and notes that the anime will "somehow" premiere on October 6 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV channels.

The new cast members include:

Minami Tanaka as Yumechi, an "ace maid" whose twin tails are her distinct feature



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shiipon, a gyaru maid who is too casual with customers, but is friendly and popular



Ayahi Takagaki as the cafe manager, a natural troublemaker who constantly gets involved in something





The previously announced cast members include:

Reina Kondo as Nagomi Kazuhira, a woman who moves to Tokyo and dreams of becoming a cute maid in Akihabara



Rina Satou as Ranko Kazutoshi, a former maid who has been away from Akihabara for a long time





"Kedamono Land Management Strategy Room" is credited with the original work for the anime. Sōichi Masui ( Chaika the Coffin Princess , Sakura Quest , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yoshihiro Hiki is overseeing the series scripts, Manabu Nii ( The Day I Became a God , Kakegurui twin , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Yoshihiro Ike ( Tiger & Bunny , Ergo Proxy , 2019 Dororo ) is composing the music at Cygames .

Other staff members include:

The staff has not yet revealed a story for the anime.