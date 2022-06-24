Cygames, P.A. Works Reveal Akiba Maid War Original TV Anime

Cygames and P.A. Works revealed on Friday that they are producing a new original television anime series titled Akiba Meido Sensō (Akiba Underworld War). The companies also revealed a visual, video, staff, and cast for the show. The anime's English title is Akiba Maid War .

The anime will star Reina Kondo as Nagomi Kazuhira, a woman who moves to Tokyo and dreams of becoming a cute maid in Akihabara. Also starring in the series is Rina Satou as Ranko Kazutoshi, a former maid who has been away from Akihabara for a long time. Character name romanizations are not confirmed.

"Kedamono Land Management Strategy Room" is credited with the original work for the anime. Sōichi Masui ( Chaika the Coffin Princess , Sakura Quest , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yoshihiro Hiki is overseeing the series scripts, Manabu Nii ( The Day I Became a God , Kakegurui twin , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Yoshihiro Ike ( Tiger & Bunny , Ergo Proxy , 2019 Dororo ) is composing the music at Cygames .

Other staff members include:

The staff did not reveal a story summary for the anime.

Sources: Akiba Maid War anime's website, Comic Natalie