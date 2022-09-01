Futoku no Guild Anime's Character Video Reveals Ending Song

Kadokawa unveiled the first of five weekly character promotional videos for the television anime of Taichi Kawazoe 's Futoku no Guild (Guild of Depravity) manga on Friday. The video highlights the character Hitamu "Hitamuki" Kyan, and also reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Sugar Sugar Spice" by Minami Kuribayashi .

The anime will premiere in October. The anime will have an advanced screening event on September 10 at EJ Anime Theater in Shinjuku, and another on September 17 at T Joy Kyoto and at Miyako Messe Stage.

The cast includes:

Takuya Asaoka ( Redo of Healer ) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is handling series composition. Hiraku Kaneko ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin is designing the characters. Sayaka Sasaki will perform the opening theme song "Never the Fever!!"

Kawazoe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in June 2017. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 11.

The story follows the skilled hunter Kikuru Madan, who has decided to retire out of fear of wasting his youth. One day, a guild staff member suggests that he go on a quest with a new female martial artist named Hitamu Kyan. However, she keeps getting hit by monsters one after another.



Source: Press release