Trinity Seven -Revision- Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga launched in September 2019

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Yōichi Nishio's Trinity Seven -Revision- manga on Monday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on October 7.

The manga is a spinoff of Kenji Saitō and Akinari Nao 's Trinity Seven manga. Nishio launched the manga in Young Dragon Age (then Bessatsu Dragon Age ) in September 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume in October 2021.

Another Trinity Seven spinoff manga, Bcoca 's Trinity Seven: Anastasia Seiden ( Trinity Seven: Anastasia Holy Story ), launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in September 2019 and ended in February 2021.

Saito and Nao launched the main Trinity Seven manga in Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 28th volume on April 8. The manga has more than 3 million copies in print. The series has inspired other spinoff manga, including Trinity Seven : Liese Chronicle, Trinity Seven : Levi Ninden, and Trinity Seven : Seven Days .

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016.

Tthe Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

The manga also inspired the Trinity Seven : Phantasm Library & Seventh Sol smartphone game that debuted in March 2019.