Trinity Seven: Anastasia Holy Story Spinoff Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on January 9 that Bcoca's Trinity Seven : Anastasia Seiden ( Trinity Seven : Anastasia Holy Story ), a spinoff manga to Kenji Saito and Akinari Nao 's Trinity Seven manga, will end in the next issue on February 9.

The spinoff launched in the magazine in September 2019. Kadokawa published the second compiled book volume on October 9.

Yōichi Nishio also launched the Trinity Seven -Revision- spinoff in Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age magazine in June 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume last June.

Saito and Nao launched the main Trinity Seven manga in Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 24th volume on October 9. The manga has more than 3 million copies in print. The series has inspired other spinoff manga, including Trinity Seven : Liese Chronicle, Trinity Seven : Levi Ninden, and Trinity Seven : Seven Days .

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu -ray Disc and DVD in August 2016.

Tthe Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise, opened in Japan on March 29. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

The manga also inspired the Trinity Seven : Phantasm Library & Seventh Sol smartphone game that debuted in March 2019.